Tertiary care centres must focus on acute care: Panelists at VCCircle Healthcare Summit

Premium Clove Dental's Amar Singh, Nephroplus' Vikram Vuppala and Birla Fertility IVF's Sukesh Chandra Gain at VCCircle summit

Tertiary care centres and hospitals should ideally focus only on acute or potentially life-threatening situations, whereas day-to-day care must be managed by specialty centres, according to panelists at the VCCircle Healthcare Summit. “Dialysis generates less than 1% of the revenue for any corporate hospital chain. It is not a profit driver ......