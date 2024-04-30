Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals now scouts for M&A targets in South India
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals now scouts for M&A targets in South India

Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals now scouts for M&A targets in South India

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 30 Apr 2024
Premium
Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals now scouts for M&A targets in South India

Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals, which on Monday announced an agreement to acquire an 87% stake in Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie, has now set its eyes on those southern states and cities where it has low presence, a top company executive told VCCircle.    “In terms of geographical focus, we&#39;re eyeing opportunistic brownfield expansions in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals now scouts for M&A targets in South India

Healthcare

Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals now scouts for M&A targets in South India

Premium
Exclusive: Advent's healthcare investment platform mulls betting on south Indian API maker

Healthcare

Exclusive: Advent's healthcare investment platform mulls betting on south Indian API maker

Premium
Temasek nets over 2x via swift India portfolio roll-up transaction

Healthcare

Temasek nets over 2x via swift India portfolio roll-up transaction

Advent International to invest $296 mn in Apollo Hospital unit

Healthcare

Advent International to invest $296 mn in Apollo Hospital unit

Premium
Searchlight: TCG Lifesciences' topline may take hit on slowing ops in subsidiaries

Healthcare

Searchlight: TCG Lifesciences' topline may take hit on slowing ops in subsidiaries

Saudi Arabia's healthcare group Fakeeh Care announces IPO

Healthcare

Saudi Arabia's healthcare group Fakeeh Care announces IPO

Advertisement