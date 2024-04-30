Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals now scouts for M&A targets in South India

Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals, which on Monday announced an agreement to acquire an 87% stake in Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie, has now set its eyes on those southern states and cities where it has low presence, a top company executive told VCCircle. “In terms of geographical focus, we're eyeing opportunistic brownfield expansions in ......