Temasek-backed DeHaat acquires Olam-owned AgriCentral

Temasek-backed homegrown agritech platform DeHaat Wednesday said it has acquired Olam Agri-owned farm advisory platform AgriCentral in an all-cash deal to double down on its offerings to Indian customers.

The acquisition of the platform with over 10 million smallholder farmers will enhance DeHaat’s bouquet of digital farmer services, extend its outreach to them, and solidify its position as a full-stack agritech platform, the company said in a release. The amount involved was not disclosed.

DeHaat has created supply chain capabilities to provide agricultural solutions to Indian farmers across over 120,000 villages through a network of more than 15,000 DeHaat Centres.

“We have also established institutional tie-ups with over 1,000 agribusiness institutions, including agri-input manufacturers, agri-produce buyers, warehouse operators, and financial institutions," said Shashank Kumar, co-founder and chief executive officer, DeHaat.

"AgriCentral’s cost-efficient digital capabilities will complement our efforts in reaching millions of underserved farmers with our full-stack agri value chain offerings.”

Founded in 2018, AgriCentral is an Olam-backed and incubated app-based platform for Indian farmers. The platform has features like real-time crop price data, personalized crop planning, crop health diagnostics and community interaction platforms. It uses technologies such as global positioning, satellite imagery, big data analytics, machine learning and image analytics.

The integration is expected to strengthen DeHaat’s digital capability for solutions across crop advisory, input supply, and market linkages. Post the acquisition, DeHaat will be serving an overall base of over 12 million farmers across the country.

Founded in 2012, DeHaat is an agritech platform backed by investors like Sofina, Prosus, Lightrock, Peak XV and RTP Global. The company provides farming solutions, including advisory, quality input delivery, and market linkages. It currently operates in more than 12 states.

