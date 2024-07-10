Tech giant Accenture acquires Bengaluru-based Cientra Techsolution

IT services and consulting major Accenture announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Cientra Techsolution, a silicon design and engineering services company, days after it said it acquired Bengaluru-based semiconductor design services provider Excelmax Technologies.

Financial details of the both deals were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Cientra is headquartered in New Jersey, US and has offices in Frankfurt, Germany as well as in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and New Delhi, India.

Cientra, also based in Bengaluru is into engineering, development and testing across hardware, software and networks, in the automotive, telecommunications and high-tech industries.

It will augment Accenture's silicon design experience and enhance its ability to help clients with semiconductor innovation required for growing data computing needs, the company said in a press release.

Anil Kempanna, CEO, Cientra said that joining Accenture provides “exciting opportunities to expand globally and scale our capabilities to create new avenues of growth for our clients as well as our people.”

The company also mentioned that Cientra brings approximately 530 experienced engineers and practitioners to Accenture's Advanced Technology Centers in India.

On 8 July, Accenture said that Excelmax added approximately 450 professionals to Accenture in key areas such as emulation, automotive, physical design, analog, logic design and verification.

These developments come just days after Raja Manickam, chief executive officer of semiconductor company Tessolve announced the launch of his fabless semiconductor startup, iVP Semi. The Chennai-based startup also raised $5 million in funding from multiple investors to design semiconductors at its upcoming plant in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, both domestic and global giants such as Tata Group, Mumbai-based CG Power and US-based Micron Technology, among others have lined up investments in the country. The interest in India comes on the back of subsidies and sops offered by the government for semiconductor manufacturing in the country.

