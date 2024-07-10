Tech giant Accenture acquires Bengaluru-based Cientra Techsolution
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Tech giant Accenture acquires Bengaluru-based Cientra Techsolution

Tech giant Accenture acquires Bengaluru-based Cientra Techsolution

By Sohini Bagchi

  • 10 Jul 2024
Tech giant Accenture acquires Bengaluru-based Cientra Techsolution
Credit: 123RF.com

IT services and consulting major Accenture announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Cientra Techsolution, a silicon design and engineering services company, days after it said it acquired Bengaluru-based semiconductor design services provider Excelmax Technologies.

Financial details of the both deals were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Cientra is headquartered in New Jersey, US and has offices in Frankfurt, Germany as well as in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and New Delhi, India.

Advertisement

Cientra, also based in Bengaluru is into engineering, development and testing across hardware, software and networks, in the automotive, telecommunications and high-tech industries.

It will augment Accenture's silicon design experience and enhance its ability to help clients with semiconductor innovation required for growing data computing needs, the company said in a press release.

Anil Kempanna, CEO, Cientra said that joining Accenture provides “exciting opportunities to expand globally and scale our capabilities to create new avenues of growth for our clients as well as our people.”

Advertisement

The company also mentioned that Cientra brings approximately 530 experienced engineers and practitioners to Accenture's Advanced Technology Centers in India.

On 8 July, Accenture said that Excelmax added approximately 450 professionals to Accenture in key areas such as emulation, automotive, physical design, analog, logic design and verification.

These developments come just days after Raja Manickam, chief executive officer of semiconductor company Tessolve announced the launch of his fabless semiconductor startup, iVP Semi. The Chennai-based startup also raised $5 million in funding from multiple investors to design semiconductors at its upcoming plant in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, both domestic and global giants such as Tata Group, Mumbai-based CG Power and US-based Micron Technology, among others have lined up investments in the country. The interest in India comes on the back of subsidies and sops offered by the government for semiconductor manufacturing in the country.

AccentureCientra TechsolutionAccenture India

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Pro
Did CPPIB meet the benchmark in $140-mn harvest from twin India exit moves?

Consumer

Did CPPIB meet the benchmark in $140-mn harvest from twin India exit moves?

Tech giant Accenture acquires Bengaluru-based Cientra Techsolution

TMT

Tech giant Accenture acquires Bengaluru-based Cientra Techsolution

Agritech firm Arya.ag snags $29 mn from Blue Earth Capital, Quona Capital

TMT

Agritech firm Arya.ag snags $29 mn from Blue Earth Capital, Quona Capital

Premium
How are Genius Teacher's angel investors faring as they swap shares with edtech peer?

TMT

How are Genius Teacher's angel investors faring as they swap shares with edtech peer?

Consumer chain House of Biryan, five others raise early-stage funding

Consumer

Consumer chain House of Biryan, five others raise early-stage funding

Paytm gets nod from government panel to infuse funds in payments arm

TMT

Paytm gets nod from government panel to infuse funds in payments arm

Advertisement