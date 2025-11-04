Systematix appoints former StanChart execs to head private wealth unit

Diversified financial services firm Systematix has appointed Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sengupta as joint managing directors and chief executive officers of its private wealth business.

Hazra brings over 26 years of experience across consumer and private banking, having held senior leadership roles at Barclays Private Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and GE Countrywide. His career spans India, the UAE, and other key global markets.

At Systematix, Hazra will focus on strategic direction, market expansion across India and the Middle East, and drive digital transformation for the private wealth business.

Sengupta, with over 27 years of experience in banking, wealth management, strategy, and business transformation, has led businesses at Axis Bank, TrustPlutus Wealth Managers, and Standard Chartered Bank. In his new role, he will focus on building a future-ready, technology-driven, and client-centric wealth management platform.

“Their strategic foresight, proven leadership, and deep industry expertise will enable us to build a world-class private wealth business franchise grounded in trust, innovation, and long-term value creation,” said Nikhil Khandelwal, managing director, Systematix Group, in a press note.

“This marks a defining milestone in our journey to broaden and strengthen our financial services portfolio,” he added.

Founded in 1985, Systematix Group offers a suite of financial products and advisory services across brokerage, investment banking, ECM, wealth, and asset management. Systematix serves a diversified client base comprising FIIs, domestic institutions, insurers, banks, corporates, promoters, HNIs, and retail investors. It has a presence in over 30 cities and services over 40,000 registered clients.

Systematix offers a wide range of wealth management products in equity, currency, commodity, IPOs, mutual funds, and portfolio management services. The group’s flagship entity, Systematix Corporate Services, is listed on the bourses.

In September, Systematix Corporate Services announced the first close of its alternative investment fund focussed on backing small and medium-sized enterprises.

