Flipkart group CFO quits as Walmart‑owned firm gears up for IPO

People collect a box with Flipkart's logo, on a conveyor belt at Flipkart's fulfillment and sort center at Sanpka near Gurugram, India, August 26, 2025. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Walmart-owned e-commerce firm Flipkart said on Friday its group finance chief, Sriram Venkataraman, will step down, with the CFO of its marketplace unit taking over a temporary broader finance role.

Flipkart did not say when Venkataraman would step down or why he was leaving but said he will remain with the firm during a transition period. Venkataraman has been with the company since 2015.

The change at the top comes as the e-commerce firm, which competes with Amazon in India, is preparing to list its shares in the country. Earlier this month, Flipkart shifted its holding company to India from Singapore.

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Flipkart, which started in 2007 by selling books online, was valued at around $37 billion in 2024, when Alphabet's Google picked up a $350 million stake.

Walmart had bought a controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018 for $16 billion.

Ravi Iyer, a Flipkart veteran of more than 12 years who is the CFO of its marketplace unit, will oversee the broader finance organisation, the group said.

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Separately, the company said Nishant Verman, who had played a role in Walmart’s acquisition, has rejoined as senior vice president for corporate development and partnerships.

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