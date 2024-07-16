Swiggy investor keeps valuation unchanged ahead of IPO as Zomato retains rich tag

Premium
Food delivery firm Swiggy, which is set to file for a potential public offering after re-entering the decacorn club of startups earlier this year, has seen the valuation imputed by one of its investors stay unchanged even as its public market peer Zomato’s market capitalisation crossed Rs 2 trillion before skidding on Tuesday. Swiggy’s ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.