Susquehanna and Stellaris bet on consumer startup Nestasia

Nestasia founders Anurag Agrawal (left) and Aditi Murarka Agrawal

Home decor and lifestyle startup Nestasia has raised $8.35 million in a fresh funding round from Susquehanna Asia VC, Stellaris Venture Partners, and other undisclosed angel investors.

The company plans to use the funding to scale its efforts in offline store expansion, new category launches, brand building and hiring.

“This funding empowers us to stay true to our mission to ‘Make Home Special’ by introducing fresh, on-trend products, expanding our offline presence and strengthening our brand connection with customers,” said Aditi Murarka Agrawal, co-founder, Nestasia.

Advertisement

Founded in 2019 by Aditi and Anurag Agrawal, Nestasia sells home decor and lifestyle products across six key categories. It says that it focuses on quality, utility and beauty, and launches new products every week. It claims that it has processed over a million orders.

The company plans to expand its product range within kitchenware, drinkware, cookware, and appliances and introduce new themed categories such as Nest Baby & Kids (home products for children).

â€ŠOver the past year, Nestasia has expanded its offline presence across six cities, with seven exclusive brand outlets. It plans to deepen its presence across these cities and expand to new ones by opening 30 stores by the end of 2025.

Advertisement

In the upcoming festive season, Nestasia aims to boost sales through new brand initiatives, weekly product launches and targetted efforts across its website, marketplaces, quick commerce platforms and offline stores.

“Nestasia’s strong online presence and diverse product range drive growth in the expanding e-commerce sector. Offering a stylish yet functional blend of décor items, Nestasia meets modern needs for both aesthetics and practicality. Emphasising quality, affordability and sustainability, the brand aligns with evolving consumer preferences and the premiumization trend, effectively capturing a growing market share,” said Bhavani Rana, Susquehanna Asia VC.

The funding round follows a Series A round of $4 million led by Stellaris in 2021. The round was participated by several angel investors, including Varun Alagh (MamaEarth), Sahil Barua (Delhivery), and Anuj Srivastava and Ramakant Sharma (Livspace), among others.

Advertisement

“The founders have consistently demonstrated an understanding of consumer needs and market trends. The unique strategy of offering fresh assortments weekly has created a strong brand pull among consumers,” said Rahul Chowdhri, Stellaris Venture Partners.

Share article on Leave Your Comments