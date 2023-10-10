Superops.ai snags over $12 mn in Series B round

Arvind Parthiban, co-founder, Superops.ai

Artificial intelligence-based IT management software-as-a-service platform Superops.ai has raised $12.4 million (Rs 103 crore) in a Series B round, making this the second bet this week in an AI-based startup.

The round was co-led led by American investor Lee Fixel’s venture capital firm Addition and California-based March Capital. Matrix Partners India also participated in the round.

The Series B brings Superops.ai’s total funding till date to $29.4 million. The company had last raised $14 million in January last year as a part of its Series A funding round from Addition, Tanglin Venture Partners, Matrix Partners and Elevation Capital.

Advertisement

SuperOps.ai plans to use the funds to ramp up its investments in further enhancing its AI capabilities. The company, on Tuesday, also launched advanced network monitoring capabilities as part of the unified platform to further expand its offering.

SuperOps.ai was founded by former Freshworks employees Arvind Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam in 2020. Parthiban, who is the chief executive officer of the company, had founded marketing automation software, Zarget, which was later acquired by Freshworks Inc. On the other hand, Karumbasalam built data platforms for companies like Zoho, Optus as well as Freshworks.

The company operates a unified platform that helps managed service providers (MSPs) become more effective. It claims that it simplifies the IT management process and workflow of MSPs on its platform. It claimed that over the last 12 months, its client base increased by 300%.

Advertisement

“SuperOps.ai’s customer growth is a testament to their ability to empower MSPs to thrive in an ever-changing IT support landscape,” said Tarun Davda, managing director, Matrix Partners India.

“With their newly launched advanced network monitoring capabilities, they are expanding their offerings, simplifying the IT management process even further,” Davda added.

SuperOps.ai said that the company is also scaling partnerships with vendors in areas including cybersecurity, payments and data backup to ensure MSPs have 360-degree technology support. It is also investing in community-led initiatives to help MSPs in areas beyond technology.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company weighed that it has doubled down on its US operations by appointing Juan Fernandez as channel chief earlier this month.

Share article on Leave Your Comments