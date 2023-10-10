Sundaram Alternates on track for first close of new real estate fund

Premium
Sundaram Alternates, the alternative asset management arm of Sundaram Finance, is set to mark the first close of its fourth real estate-focused private credit fund this month, a top executive told VCCircle. The alternative asset management firm is looking to mark the fund’s first close, a milestone that would allow it to start deploying the capital, at about Rs 250-300 crore ($30-36 ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.