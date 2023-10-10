Sundaram Alternates on track for first close of new real estate fund

Premium Karthik Athreya, director and head-strategy for alternative credit, Sundaram Alternates

Sundaram Alternates, the alternative asset management arm of Sundaram Finance, is set to mark the first close of its fourth real estate-focused private credit fund this month, a top executive told VCCircle. The alternative asset management firm is looking to mark the fund’s first close, a milestone that would allow it to start deploying the capital, at about Rs 250-300 crore ($30-36 ......