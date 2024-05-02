Nisus Finance sets up Mauritius vehicle for second stressed assets fund

Premium Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance

Mumbai-based real estate investor Nisus Finance and Investment Managers LLP, part of Nisus Finance Group, has established another international vehicle, this time in Mauritius, to channel foreign capital to the second fund set up under its real estate stressed assets strategy, a top executive told VCCircle. Amit Goenka-led Nisus Finance, which is ......