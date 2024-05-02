Nisus Finance sets up Mauritius vehicle for second stressed assets fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Nisus Finance sets up Mauritius vehicle for second stressed assets fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 02 May 2024
Premium
Nisus Finance sets up Mauritius vehicle for second stressed assets fund
Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance

Mumbai-based real estate investor Nisus Finance and Investment Managers LLP, part of Nisus Finance Group, has established another international vehicle, this time in Mauritius, to channel foreign capital to the second fund set up under its real estate stressed assets strategy, a top executive told VCCircle.   Amit Goenka-led Nisus Finance, which is ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
WestBridge hits sell button on one of its single biggest India bets

Infrastructure

WestBridge hits sell button on one of its single biggest India bets

Premium
Nisus Finance sets up Mauritius vehicle for second stressed assets fund

Infrastructure

Nisus Finance sets up Mauritius vehicle for second stressed assets fund

Pro
GEF Capital set to score high returns from India portfolio firm

Infrastructure

GEF Capital set to score high returns from India portfolio firm

Premium
Morgan Stanley eyes second India infra private equity fund

Infrastructure

Morgan Stanley eyes second India infra private equity fund

Premium
I Squared's Hexa Climate set to strike maiden acquisition

Infrastructure

I Squared's Hexa Climate set to strike maiden acquisition

Premium
Macquarie plans India smart metering platform, starts talks with local firms

Infrastructure

Macquarie plans India smart metering platform, starts talks with local firms

Advertisement