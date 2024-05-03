Singapore’s CapitaLand inks pact to acquire IT park assets in Hyderabad

Premium
Singapore’s CapitaLand Investment Trust, a subsidiary of CapitaLAnd Investments Ltd, has entered a forward purchase agreement with Phoenix Group to acquire some commercial IT building assets in Hyderabad’s HITEC City, it said on Friday. The Singapore-based real estate investor is set to acquire about 2.5 million square feet of IT buildings ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.