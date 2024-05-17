Realty investor Certus Capital strikes fresh bet from secured debt outing

Premium
Former KKR executive Ashish Khandelia's real estate investment and advisory firm, Certus Capital, which aims to invest about Rs 1,000 crore in the current fiscal through its secured debt platform, has backed another residential project through the same entity, this time in Chennai. Certus Capital’s secured debt investment platform, Earnnest.me, has ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.