Actis set to pocket another LP cheque for Asia climate fund

UK-based private equity firm Actis is all set to onboard a multilateral financial institution as a limited partner for its climate-focused fund that invests across Asia-Pacific region, particularly Southeast Asia and India. Actis, which has already onboarded Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and Manila-based Asian Development Bank as LPs for Actis Asia Climate Transition Fund, ......
