Bottomline: Eversource-backed Greencell Express sinks deeper into the red on e-bus delays

Greencell Express operates electric buses under the NueGo brand

GreenCell Express Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eversource Capital-managed GreenCell Mobility Pvt. Ltd that operates intercity electric buses, likely ended the financial year through March 2024 deeper in the red due to delays in launching new electric buses. The company, which runs intercity electric bus services under the ......