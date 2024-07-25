IFC set to invest in Moroccan warehousing and logistics firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

IFC set to invest in Moroccan warehousing and logistics firm

By Dilasha Seth

  • 25 Jul 2024
Premium
IFC set to invest in Moroccan warehousing and logistics firm
Credit: 123RF.com

The World Bank’s private investment arm International Financial Corporation (IFC) is set to acquire a minority stake in a Moroccan warehousing and logistics entity that will use the fresh funds to drive growth organically and also through acquisitions. The Washington DC-headquartered IFC is set to pick a 17% stake in Building ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
IFC set to invest in Moroccan warehousing and logistics firm

Infrastructure

IFC set to invest in Moroccan warehousing and logistics firm

Solar energy firm Rays Power Infra secures fresh funding

Infrastructure

Solar energy firm Rays Power Infra secures fresh funding

Premium
Bottomline: How IRB Infrastructure's two road InvITs stacked up in FY24

Infrastructure

Bottomline: How IRB Infrastructure's two road InvITs stacked up in FY24

Singapore's CapitaLand completes acquisition of India IT park

Infrastructure

Singapore's CapitaLand completes acquisition of India IT park

Premium
Aim to turn EBIT positive, actively evaluating M&As: Husk Power's Manoj Sinha

Infrastructure

Aim to turn EBIT positive, actively evaluating M&As: Husk Power's Manoj Sinha

Premium
Alpha Dhabi Holding to sell stake in oilfield services firm to JV with ADNOC Drilling

Infrastructure

Alpha Dhabi Holding to sell stake in oilfield services firm to JV with ADNOC Drilling

Advertisement