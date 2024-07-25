IFC set to invest in Moroccan warehousing and logistics firm

Premium
The World Bank’s private investment arm International Financial Corporation (IFC) is set to acquire a minority stake in a Moroccan warehousing and logistics entity that will use the fresh funds to drive growth organically and also through acquisitions. The Washington DC-headquartered IFC is set to pick a 17% stake in Building ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.