CapitaLand India Trust secures debt capital from international investor
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • CapitaLand India Trust secures debt capital from international investor

CapitaLand India Trust secures debt capital from international investor

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 30 May 2024
Premium
CapitaLand India Trust secures debt capital from international investor
Sanjeev Dasgupta, CEO, CapitaLand Investment India

Singapore-based real estate investor CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), which has built a portfolio in India across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai, has secured sustainability-linked funding from an international institutional investor. The real estate investor, earlier known as Ascendas India Trust, has secured a loan valued of about $200 million Singapore dollars ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
CapitaLand India Trust secures debt capital from international investor

Infrastructure

CapitaLand India Trust secures debt capital from international investor

Premium
Xander, GIC team up for over $250-mn India real estate deal

Infrastructure

Xander, GIC team up for over $250-mn India real estate deal

Premium
Actis set to pocket another LP cheque for Asia climate fund

Finance

Actis set to pocket another LP cheque for Asia climate fund

EV maker Euler Motors raises additional $24 mn, closes Series C round

Infrastructure

EV maker Euler Motors raises additional $24 mn, closes Series C round

Premium
Bottomline: Greencell Express' loss widens, revenue jumps as e-bus rollout moves ahead

Infrastructure

Bottomline: Greencell Express' loss widens, revenue jumps as e-bus rollout moves ahead

Premium
GII enters joint venture to leverage Saudi warehousing market

Infrastructure

GII enters joint venture to leverage Saudi warehousing market

Advertisement