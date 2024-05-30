CapitaLand India Trust secures debt capital from international investor

Sanjeev Dasgupta, CEO, CapitaLand Investment India

Singapore-based real estate investor CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), which has built a portfolio in India across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai, has secured sustainability-linked funding from an international institutional investor. The real estate investor, earlier known as Ascendas India Trust, has secured a loan valued of about $200 million Singapore dollars ......