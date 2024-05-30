Xander, GIC team up for over $250-mn India real estate deal

Premium Arpit Singh, partner, Xander Investment Management

A joint venture between Singapore-based private equity real estate investor Xander Investment Management (XIM) and the country’s sovereign wealth fund GIC has snapped a special economic zone in one of India’s major information technology centres. The deal has been struck with the seller, SPREF II, a joint venture between Shapoorji Pallonji ......