PeakXV trims stake in IPO-bound company

Premium Shailendra Singh, managing director, Peak XV Partners

One of the India’s largest venture capital PeakXV Partners, previously known as Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia, has trimmed its stake in an IPO-bound company that it first invested in about seven years ago. The firm, that separated from American VC firm of the same name and was rebranded, has ......