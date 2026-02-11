Akasa Air co-founder Praveen Iyer leaving airline

An Akasa Air aircraft at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Indian airline Akasa Air said on Wednesday its co-founder and chief commercial officer, Praveen Iyer, will be leaving in April, at a time when the firm is navigating delayed Boeing jet deliveries.

Iyer will be succeeded by Anand Srinivasan, another co-founder and the chief information officer, Akasa said, without offering more details.

It marks the second high-profile departure at the airline in recent months, following the exit of Neelu Khatri, another co-founder, last year.

Akasa Air started commercial operations in 2022 in the intensely competitive domestic airlines market, dominated by market leader IndiGo and Tata Group-backed Air India.

