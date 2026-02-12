NDR InvIT acquires asset in EV, auto-hub Hosur for $31 mn

NDR InvIT Trust, a privately listed warehousing and industrial parks InvIT, has acquired a 1.78 million sqft warehousing asset in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, for Rs 285 crore (around $31.5 million), the company said in a statement.

The transaction will be executed through a mix of cash consideration and unit swap. The asset is fully leased and has a long weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 23.95 years.

The acquisition makes Hosur the seventeeth city in NDR InvIT's portfolio, taking its operating area to 21.46 million sq ft across the country.



In the statement, the company said that its revenue from operations stood at Rs 105.89 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

“The Hosur acquisition marks a strategic expansion into one of India’s most dynamic manufacturing corridors. With 100% occupancy, long-term leases and high-quality tenants, the asset enhances income stability while expanding our footprint into a high-growth EV and automotive hub," said N Amrutesh Reddy, director, NDR InvIT.

NDR InvIT's portfolio comprises 37 industrial parks and over 67 warehouses across 17 cities. Its top 10 clients account for approximately 32% of the leased area, offering a balanced mix of anchor tenants and leading industry players.

Recently, NDR Warehousing Pvt Ltd, the sponsor of privately listed NDR InvIT, signed a deal to raise up to $50 million from International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector investment arm of the World Bank Group.

Previously, NDR Group had raised Rs 2,000 crore through a bond issue for both organic as well as inorganic growth.

NDR-sponsored NDR InvIT Trust, which is a perpetual warehousing and industrial parks InvIT, has a right of first offer (ROFO) with the NDR Warehouse to purchase completed and leased warehouse assets.

Privately listed NDR InvIT Trust is planning to go public this year. In the listing, certain investors are likely to exit partly or fully but promoter shareholding will not change.

NDR InvIT Trust aims to expand its presence across 30 cities in the next five years. While it is expanding its presence in top markets, it is looking at adding smaller cities and tier II markets to its portfolio aggressively.

