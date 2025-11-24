Investcorp-backed NDR InvIT to go public soon
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Investcorp-backed NDR InvIT to go public soon

By Swet Sarika

  • 24 Nov 2025
Premium
Investcorp-backed NDR InvIT to go public soon
A warehouse managed by NDR InvIT Trust

Investcorp-backed privately listed NDR InvIT Trust, which is sponsored by Chennai-headquartered NDR Warehousing Pvt Ltd, is planning to go public next year, two people close to the development told VCCircle.  Privately listed InvITs, which make their initial offer through a private placement, can be traded only among institutional investors and body ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
VC firm ZeCa Capital likely to cut fund target, chooses "cautious" approach

Infrastructure

VC firm ZeCa Capital likely to cut fund target, chooses "cautious" approach

Singaporean energy firm Sembcorp plans IPO of Indian unit

Infrastructure

Singaporean energy firm Sembcorp plans IPO of Indian unit

ATS HomeKraft writes $140-mn cheque to repay HDFC Capital fund

Infrastructure

ATS HomeKraft writes $140-mn cheque to repay HDFC Capital fund

Premium
CapitaLand's Chennai office draws interest from two leading REITs, others

Infrastructure

CapitaLand's Chennai office draws interest from two leading REITs, others

Sarvam Properties secures funding from PharmEasy, All Home founders

Infrastructure

Sarvam Properties secures funding from PharmEasy, All Home founders

SEBI mulls proposal to expand pool of investments for REITs and InvITs

Infrastructure

SEBI mulls proposal to expand pool of investments for REITs and InvITs

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW