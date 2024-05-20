ADNOC picks up minority stake in NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG unit
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

ADNOC picks up minority stake in NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG unit

By Reuters

  • 20 May 2024
ADNOC picks up minority stake in NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG unit

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Monday said it has acquired an 11.7% stake in phase 1 of NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export facility and entered into LNG supply agreement.

Saudi Aramco and ADNOC are trying to exploit their fossil fuel resources while they can, and with demand for the chilled fuel expected to grow by 50% by 2030, they are tapping opportunities in the United States which has become the world's biggest exporter of LNG as it sends record volumes to Europe.

Following pressure from climate activists, U.S. President Joe Biden in January paused approvals pending and future applications to export LNG from new projects.

Advertisement

ADNOC and NextDecade have also entered into a 20-year supply agreement for 1.9 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG.

ADNOCAbu Dhabi National Oil CompanyNextDecade

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

PAG raises $550 mn for Asia renewable energy fund from Mubadala, other investors

Infrastructure

PAG raises $550 mn for Asia renewable energy fund from Mubadala, other investors

ADNOC picks up minority stake in NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG unit

Infrastructure

ADNOC picks up minority stake in NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG unit

Premium
Realty investor Certus Capital strikes fresh bet from secured debt outing

Infrastructure

Realty investor Certus Capital strikes fresh bet from secured debt outing

How agritech startups like Cropin are leveraging space data for better farm output

Infrastructure

How agritech startups like Cropin are leveraging space data for better farm output

Premium
AFC's maiden climate resilient fund for Africa taps offshore LP for $750 mn vehicle

Infrastructure

AFC's maiden climate resilient fund for Africa taps offshore LP for $750 mn vehicle

Premium
CPPIB's credit unit inks $135 mn deal to part-finance India solar, wind projects

Infrastructure

CPPIB's credit unit inks $135 mn deal to part-finance India solar, wind projects

Advertisement