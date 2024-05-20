ADNOC picks up minority stake in NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG unit

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Monday said it has acquired an 11.7% stake in phase 1 of NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export facility and entered into LNG supply agreement.

Saudi Aramco and ADNOC are trying to exploit their fossil fuel resources while they can, and with demand for the chilled fuel expected to grow by 50% by 2030, they are tapping opportunities in the United States which has become the world's biggest exporter of LNG as it sends record volumes to Europe.