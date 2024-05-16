AFC’s maiden climate resilient fund for Africa taps offshore LP for $750 mn vehicle

Premium
AFC Capital Partners, the asset management unit of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), is set to hit the halfway mark for its private equity-style Infrastructure Climate Resilient Fund (ICRF) as it looks to tap another limited partner. AFC Capital had floated the ICRF with an anchor commitment of $253 million from the Green ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.