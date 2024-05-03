UK Climate Investment, Nordic fund manager Evli exiting India bet

Premium
UK Climate Investments, a joint venture between Australia's Macquarie and the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and asset management firm Elite Alfred Berg that had jointly bet around $176 million in an Indian portfolio company, are signing off from their six-year-old investment. The two firms had ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.