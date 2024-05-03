Brookfield to acquire majority stake in GII's 1.5-mn-sq-ft logistics portfolio

Premium Pankaj Gupta (L) and Mohammed Al-Hassan, co-founders, Gulf Islamic Investments

Canadian alternative investment firm Brookfield Asset Management will acquire a controlling stake in UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investments' logistics real estate platform as it expands presence in the Middle East. The acquisition of the GII’s portfolio, comprising 1.5 million square feet of warehouses in the UAE, including the warehouse for leading e-commerce player ......