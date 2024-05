CPPIB’s credit unit inks $135 mn deal to part-finance India solar, wind projects

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), an active investor in India’s renewable energy sector, is set to finance a deal that will help a US-based renewable energy firm develop solar and wind projects in India. The pension fund, which became the majority owner of ReNew Energy last March, will provide $135 ......