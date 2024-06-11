Eversource’s Radiance teams up with infra investor PIDG for green energy play

Premium
Radiance Renewables, an Indian renewable energy company backed by private equity firm Eversource Capital, has formed a joint venture with emerging markets investor Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG). Radiance’s JV with PIDG’s Singapore-based group company InfraCo Asia will develop a portfolio of greenfield renewable energy projects for commercial and industrial (C&I) clients ......
