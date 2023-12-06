facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Startup founders sift through challenges to boost innovation at VCCircle’s The Pitch

Startup founders sift through challenges to boost innovation at VCCircle’s The Pitch

By Aman Rawat

  • 06 Dec 2023
Premium
Startup founders sift through challenges to boost innovation at VCCircle’s The Pitch
A panel discussion at The Pitch

Indian companies can reduce innovation cycles by setting up a separate corpus for innovation and finding innovators and executors in the teams, say founders of several startups that are backed by venture capital and private equity firms.  The founders, speaking at a panel discussion at VCCircle’s The Pitch event on Wednesday, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Startup founders sift through challenges to boost innovation at VCCircle's The Pitch

TMT

Startup founders sift through challenges to boost innovation at VCCircle's The Pitch

Premium
Sixth Sense-backed ProcMart readies roadmap for inorganic growth

TMT

Sixth Sense-backed ProcMart readies roadmap for inorganic growth

HCL Tech to sell stake in UK joint venture to Boston's State Street

TMT

HCL Tech to sell stake in UK joint venture to Boston's State Street

Premium
Tencent, SIG, Omidyar, WaterBridge-backed Doubtnut goes for a song

Consumer

Tencent, SIG, Omidyar, WaterBridge-backed Doubtnut goes for a song

Premium
SOSV, Rockstud, Windrose, 9Unicorns set to write off startup bet, may call for forensic audit

TMT

SOSV, Rockstud, Windrose, 9Unicorns set to write off startup bet, may call for forensic audit

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding activity slows down in November last week

Finance

Deals Digest: Funding activity slows down in November last week

Advertisement