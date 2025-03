Spotlight: Can Gaja-backed Kinara Capital bounce back as stress rises, loss widens?

Pro Kinara Capital CFO Aiswarya Ravi

Non-bank lender Kinara Capital, which is backed by private equity firm Gaja Capital and several impact investors, is staring at a heavy loss for the current financial year as a surge in bad loans and write-offs pushed credit costs higher and prompted credit ratings firms to downgrade its ratings and ......