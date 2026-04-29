SportVot, Vikra Ocean Tech, Prithu raise early-stage capital

SportVot founders Sidhhant Agarwal, Shubhangi Gupta and Yash Bhagwatkar

Sports-tech startup SportVot, deeptech firm Vikra Ocean Tech, and climate-tech company Prithu have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Wednesday.

SportVot has secured Rs 32.7 crore ($3.4 million) in a funding round led by IAN Alpha Fund. Other participants included Anicut Capital, LetsVenture, Capital A, SucSEED Indovation, and Garima Vohra and Gaurav Chanana of Lucifer Circus and Lucifer Sports.

The company will use the investment to accelerate international expansion and strengthen its AI-led production and analytics capabilities.

Founded in 2019, SportVot focuses on transforming how sports are produced, broadcast and experienced, from grassroots tournaments to large-scale leagues and international competitions.

Vikra Ocean Tech has raised $1 million (Rs 9.4 crore) in a seed round led by Finvolve and India Accelerator.

The company will use the capital to scale manufacturing, strengthen its sales pipeline across defence and public sector undertakings (PSUs), and build recurring revenue through service contracts and annual maintenance agreements.

Founded in 2019, the startup is developing an indigenous, modular ocean robotics ecosystem, including deep-water ROVs, autonomous surface vessels, amphibious crawling robots, and AI-enabled imaging and communication systems.

Prithu has bagged Rs 10 crore in a funding round led by Transition VC.

The company will use the capital to expand on-ground operations in key Indian markets, with a focus on onboarding small landholder farmers, and strengthening its blockchain-powered digital MRV (monitoring, reporting, verification) infrastructure using satellite monitoring, ground-truthing and machine learning.