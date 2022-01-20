Speciale Invest leads seed capital round in B2B startup Trainn

Chennai-based software as a service (SaaS) startup Trainn has raised $700,000 (around Rs 5 crore) in a seed round of funding led by Speciale Invest, the company said in a statement.

Other investors who participated in this funding round include Arka Venture Labs, angel investors including the founders of Chargebee- a recurring billing solutions platform, Shan Krishnasamy - chief technology officer of Freshworks and Abhishek Goyal - co-founder of Tracxn, among others.

The company plans to deploy the latest fund raising to expand its team, fuel go-to-market programs and accelerate product development.

Founded in 2021 by Vivekanandhan Natarajan and Sumana Abirami Ammaiyappan, Trainn is a product video creation platform that allows its users to create and distribute videos. It empowers users without complex skills to create videos for any product-related use-case, enabling product-led companies to increase product adoption by delivering video-learning experiences.

The business-to-business (B2B) company’s video creation platform is designed to make complex onboarding, user education processes and documentation approachable for everyone in a team. It aims to solve the video-creation and editing pain points for anyone with no video background and empowers easy sharing and distribution.

Dhanush Ram, Investment Associate at Special Invest said, "Trainn unlocks the potential of "video" at the most fundamental level in product adoption. We believe in 2022 and beyond, video is becoming the paramount for true digital adoption, which has a direct impact on product activation and adoption, which in return improves retention, lower churn, and more predictable revenue."

Trainn plans to help SaaS businesses drive ‘meaningful return on investment’, increase adoption and customer retention through customer education, while also reducing support costs and expensive in-person training.

According to Yashwanth Hemaraj, Founding Partner at Arka Venture Labs said, “The SaaS & Enterprise space is poised to scale rapidly, product adoption has become their top priority to succeed and Trainn is well poised to fill this gap.”