SoftBank-backed Juspay joins unicorn club as WestBridge bets $50 mn

Juspay founder Sheetal Lalwani (left) and co-founder and COO Vimal Kumar

â€‹Payments technology company Juspay has entered the unicorn club of startups with homegrown private equity firm WestBridge Capital investing $50 million (around Rs 458 crore) at a valuation of $1.2 billion.

WestBridge invested in a follow-on Series D funding round, Juspay said in a statement Friday. This comprised both fresh capital for the company and secondary transactions that allowed early investors and employees holding stock options to sell some shares. It didn’t disclose any details of the secondary transactions.

Bengaluru-based Juspay had last raised $60 million in April last year in a Series D round led by PE firm Kedaara Capital, with participation from existing investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and venture capital firm Accel.

Advertisement

Juspay claims that it has continued to grow strongly over the past year and now processes more than $1 trillion in payments on an annualised basis. It handles over 300 million transactions every day for large global brands across e-commerce, banking, travel, insurance, and food delivery. Its footprint now spans Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, the UK, and North America.

The company focuses on building a core payment infrastructure that is open, modular, and easy to integrate across systems. Its goal is to support merchants, banks, and payment networks at scale. Juspay is also investing in artificial intelligence to improve internal productivity and deliver better tools for merchants.

“Our focus over the last decade has been on solving the core complexities of global payments through first-principles engineering and design,” said Sheetal Lalwani, co-founder and chief operating officer of Juspay. “As we scale globally, we are grateful for the continued trust of our partners. This round reflects our growth and provides liquidity opportunities for our early investors and team members who have been part of this journey.”

Advertisement

Deepak Ramineedi, partner at WestBridge Capital, said Juspay has shown an ability to stay ahead of the curve by building “future-ready technology that powers the world’s most demanding payment ecosystems”.

“Our conviction in them stems from their relentless innovation, evolving from a payment orchestration platform to a full-stack UPI platform, and now to a core payments infrastructure provider for banks. Their focus on solving deep-tech problems in payments while maintaining a sustainable, profitable growth trajectory differentiates them in the fintech space,” Ramineedi added.

The company posted revenue of Rs 514 crore for the financial year ending March 2025, marking a 61% jump from the previous fiscal year. It reported a profit before tax of Rs 27 crore in FY25 and a profit after tax of Rs 62 crore, which includes a Rs 35 crore deferred tax gain recorded as an exceptional item. In the previous financial year, the company had reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 96 crore.â€‹

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments