SoftBank-backed Delhivery locks horns with Warburg-backed Ecom Express over IPO filing
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • SoftBank-backed Delhivery locks horns with Warburg-backed Ecom Express over IPO filing

SoftBank-backed Delhivery locks horns with Warburg-backed Ecom Express over IPO filing

By Aman Rawat

  • 13 Sep 2024
SoftBank-backed Delhivery locks horns with Warburg-backed Ecom Express over IPO filing

SoftBank-backed logistics company Delhivery on Friday accused Warburg Pincus-backed rival Ecom Express of providing misleading data in its draft initial public offering (IPO) prospectus. 

In a filing to stock exchanges, Delhivery, which is also backed by Nexus Venture Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Alpha Wave Ventures, and Steadview Capital, claimed that Ecom Express inaccurately represented Delhivery’s business metrics in the comparisons used in the IPO filing.  

Ecom Express, which also counts Partners Group and British International Investment as investors, filed the draft prospectus last month for its Rs 2,600-crore IPO. The IPO includes the issue of fresh shares worth up to Rs 1,285 crore. It also includes an offer for sale worth Rs 931 crore by Partners Group and Rs 211 crore by Warburg. 

Advertisement

Delhivery’s primary dispute revolves around shipment volumes. It noted that Ecom Express reported handling 514 million packages in the fiscal year ended March 2024. In comparison, Delhivery handled 740 million packages. 

Mumbai-listed Delhivery argues that the figures are not comparable, stating that its rival’s method of counting shipments is flawed. The company pointed out that it counts a shipment that includes a returned order as a single transaction while Ecom considers it as two shipments, implying that its rival may have inflated its volume figures. 

Delhivery also alleged discrepancies in Ecom’s calculation of cost per shipment (CPS), suggesting that the method used by its competitor could distort the actual cost and shipment figures. Delhivery claims that these disparities in accounting methods have resulted in incorrect and potentially misleading comparisons between the two companies. 

Advertisement

Delhivery raised concerns about discrepancies in Ecom’s calculation of its service EBITDA, which is used in the numerator for determining CPS). Delhivery claimed that the "service EBITDA profit used in the numerator of the CPS calculation is not like-to-like.” It alleged that Ecom’s method of defining corporate costs is inconsistent, further distorting the cost comparisons between the two companies. 

Delhivery also noted a factual inaccuracy in Ecom’s prospectus, stating that Ecom's claim of covering 27,000 pin codes was incorrect. It pointed out that, according to government data, there are only about 19,300 unique pin codes in India. 

Advertisement
DelhiveryEcom ExpressSoftbankCPPIBWarburg PincusNexus Venture PartnersPartners GroupBritish International InvestmentSteadview CapitalAlpha Wave Ventures

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

SoftBank-backed Delhivery locks horns with Warburg-backed Ecom Express over IPO filing

Infrastructure

SoftBank-backed Delhivery locks horns with Warburg-backed Ecom Express over IPO filing

Sumitomo forms $710 mn India JV with AmpIn Energy, to develop green power platform

Infrastructure

Sumitomo forms $710 mn India JV with AmpIn Energy, to develop green power platform

Premium
Kirloskar Group-sponsored GP floats maiden realty fund

Infrastructure

Kirloskar Group-sponsored GP floats maiden realty fund

Etihad Airways' IPO unlikely before 2025

Infrastructure

Etihad Airways' IPO unlikely before 2025

Canada's OMERS ups stake in Indian InvIT Interise as Allianz exits

Infrastructure

Canada's OMERS ups stake in Indian InvIT Interise as Allianz exits

Premium
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC cuts maiden realty fund's size, rolls out new vehicle

Infrastructure

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC cuts maiden realty fund's size, rolls out new vehicle

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW