Smile Group appoints former AstraZeneca exec to lead healthtech venture builder
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Smile Group appoints former AstraZeneca exec to lead healthtech venture builder

Smile Group appoints former AstraZeneca exec to lead healthtech venture builder

By Aman Rawat

  • 26 May 2025
Smile Group appoints former AstraZeneca exec to lead healthtech venture builder
Credit: 123RF.com

Smile Group, a technology investor and operator, has appointed Gagandeep Singh Bedi, former managing director at AstraZeneca Pharma India, as managing partner to lead its new healthtech venture building unit.  

Bedi has nearly 25 years of experience in the healthcare domain. He has been associated with companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Baxter, and Eli Lilly in the past. He helped these firms build teams as well as shape market strategies across India, Africa, and global markets.  

At AstraZeneca India, he led the company’s turnaround, tripling its market capitalisation to $1 billion while contributing to India’s COVID-19 vaccine response. He has also actively engaged with India’s startup ecosystem through the India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre to accelerate tech adoption in clinics, Smile Group said in a statement.  

Advertisement

“With AI in healthcare becoming a $50 billion opportunity across APAC, and India’s market growing at 42% annually, the pace of change in healthtech is phenomenal…his (Bedi’s) rare combination of corporate leadership and deep engagement with the startup ecosystem makes him the ideal person to work with our founders and lead this initiative,” said Harish Bahl, founder and chief executive officer of Smile Group.  

Smile Group, headquartered in Singapore and rooted in New Delhi, is a tech investor and operator focused on scaling ventures in high-growth markets. It primarily builds, scales, and exits technology ventures.  

The group has incubated and launched several ventures, including Zupee, India’s largest real-money gaming company; SingleInterface, a SaaS platform; and Tyroo, a media SaaS venture. It has also backed firms such as Airbnb, SpaceX, Animoca Brands, and Hive. 

Advertisement

The company has sold two of its ventures; Quasar Media was acquired by WPP Digital in 2007, and SVG Media was acquired by Dentsu Aegis. It also operates a marketplace wherein it helps brands establish themselves in key markets. It says it has played a hands-on role in the Asia expansion for global brands such as Airbnb, Yahoo, and Ogilvy. 

Smile Group

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Peak XV-backed co-working firm Awfis elevates insider as CEO

Infrastructure

Peak XV-backed co-working firm Awfis elevates insider as CEO

Citi appoints Thakker head of corporate bank for South and Southeast Asia

Finance

Citi appoints Thakker head of corporate bank for South and Southeast Asia

Ex-Paytm COO Bhavesh Gupta joins fintech startup BillCut

People

Ex-Paytm COO Bhavesh Gupta joins fintech startup BillCut

Premium
LGT Wealth India appoints senior executive from Pontaq

People

LGT Wealth India appoints senior executive from Pontaq

Premium
General Catalyst hires JPMorgan veteran for early-stage fund

Finance

General Catalyst hires JPMorgan veteran for early-stage fund

Gensol MD Anmol Jaggi, director Puneet Jaggi resign after SEBI order

People

Gensol MD Anmol Jaggi, director Puneet Jaggi resign after SEBI order

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW