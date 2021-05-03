SMEcorner ropes in investment banker Vinit Barve; Kotak Mahindra Group elevates insiders

Fintech non-bank lender SMEcorner has announced the appointment of former investment banker Vinit Barve as its strategy and investor relations chief.

With over 14 years of experience, Barve will be responsible for the growth strategy and fundraising initiatives, the company said in a statement. He joined SMEcorner in February this year.

Previously, Barve worked as an investment banker for over seven years with Investec India, where he used to head the fintech vertical advising various clients in lending, insurance, insurance broking, and payments.

Before Investec, the IIM Ahmedabad alumnus was a part of the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) investment banking team at EY for over five years. Previously, he had a brief stint with Larsen & Toubro as project leader for nearly two years.

Kotak

Billionaire Uday Kotak-led Kotak Mahindra Group announced the elevation of two insiders.

Mahesh Balasubramanian was appointed as managing director for Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company after G Murlidhar completed his 10-year term.

Prior to this, Balasubramanian was heading Kotak’s general insurance business since 2014.

Suresh Agarwal succeeded Balasubramanian to become the new managing director and chief executive of Kotak General Insurance Company.

Prior to this, Agarwal headed Kotak Life’s distribution network and established a pan-India network for the company. He started his journey with Kotak as a management trainee in 1995 and was part of the corporate finance division at Kotak Mahindra Finance.

Agarwal has been associated with the life insurance business for over 20 years.

Bay Capital

Mumbai-based private equity firm Bay Capital announced the appointment of author, financial historian, investment strategist and professor Russell Napier on its recently formed advisory board.

The India-focused investment manager recently invested an undisclosed amount in Gurugram-based Policybazaar via a secondary deal, ahead of the insurance aggregator’s IPO in 12 to 15 months.

Bay Capital manages money on behalf of institutions and endowment funds based in the US and Europe.

“Bay Capital is a thoughtful, insight-driven, long-term thinking investor. I think it is a great platform for investors when they look to put their capital to work in India. I am looking forward to collaborating with them,” Napier said.