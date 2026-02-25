Smart Cities, Smarter Finance: How Dubai Is Shaping the Next Investment Hub

In the global competition for talent and capital, cities are no longer defined solely by balance sheets or tax regimes. Increasingly, they are judged by how they feel - how seamlessly infrastructure, culture, mobility, and everyday experience come together. Dubai has been intentional in building that proposition.

Under its D33 economic agenda, the city has set out to double its economy by 2033, with tourism, lifestyle, infrastructure, financial innovation, and world-class urban experiences forming the foundation of that growth. In this environment, hospitality is no longer a supporting sector. It has become a strategic pillar shaping how global leaders, investors, and families experience the city.

To understand this intersection of smart cities, investment hubs, and experience-led growth, Saurabh Tiwari, Area Director – Middle East and CIS at Taj Hotels, shares how Dubai’s momentum is translating into sustained demand for premium hospitality and why the city’s ecosystem continues to attract both visitors and long-term capital.

A City Built by Vision, Not Accident

From Saurabh’s vantage point, Dubai’s rise has been decades in the making. “Dubai has been growing for decades,” he says, noting that despite periods of global economic turbulence, the city has consistently bounced back and bounced back rapidly.

He attributes this resilience to leadership vision and long-term planning. Dubai, he explains, has been deliberately positioned as a “mega brand” - a metropolis admired for innovation, design, and infrastructure. With the population expected to double, building solid infrastructure early becomes essential not just to sustain growth, but to deliver what residents and businesses expect as new industries and communities take root.

What stands out, he adds, is how diversification is unfolding in unexpected ways - from agriculture to manufacturing - while hospitality remains at the core of Dubai’s growth. “Hospitality is where it all started,” he says, pointing to hotels, entertainment, restaurants, and bars as the early foundations of the city’s appeal, shaped by liberal and forward-thinking policies.

Addressing concerns about oversupply in hospitality, Saurabh is unequivocal. “There is a lot of supply, but there is a lot of demand.” Post-COVID, Dubai’s resilience has translated into strong year-on-year growth, with hospitality seeing “20–30% increase from 2021,” and each year breaking records.

He cites 2022 - the year of Dubai Expo, which attracted over 25 million visitors - as a benchmark. Yet, he notes, “Q4 2025 has been stronger than Q4 2022,” with 2025 delivering numbers better than what was once considered the best year in the history of Dubai tourism.

Why Dubai Works for Global Hospitality Brands

For Taj Hotels, Dubai’s appeal begins with connectivity and foresight. Saurabh recalls his first visit to the city in 2001 or 2002, when state-of-the-art eight-lane highways were already in place, even though much of the surrounding development had yet to emerge.

This, he says, reflects a consistent pattern: Dubai builds enabling infrastructure early, guided by a clear thought process on how the city should grow. He points to Emirates Airlines as another example, describing it as one of the best airlines in the world, with longevity and sustained growth reinforcing Dubai’s global accessibility.

Ease of doing business is equally critical. Dubai, he explains, creates a highly conducive environment for hospitality to flourish - one where hotels are positioned to succeed. Taj’s own journey mirrors the city’s evolution, from its early presence in Deira when it was the nerve centre of Dubai, to Business Bay, JLT, and finally the super-luxury Taj Exotica Resort & Spa at Palm Jumeirah, located alongside some of the world’s most prestigious hotel brands.

“All three hotels are extremely successful,” he says, attributing this performance to Dubai’s business environment and the strength of the Indian diaspora. With Indians accounting for around 43% of the UAE population, Dubai feels familiar and accessible. “It takes longer to go from Delhi to Coimbatore than from Delhi to Dubai,” he notes, underscoring the depth of the India–Dubai corridor.

Hospitality as an Anchor Asset for Investors

As global cities increasingly function as integrated ecosystems - where offices, residences, retail, and leisure coexist - Saurabh sees hospitality playing a central role in how investors experience and evaluate a city.

Dubai, he says, is attracting investors “more than ever,” not just because of returns, but because hospitality connects seamlessly with adjacent industries. Mixed-use developments and branded residences are emerging strongly, bringing together hotels, apartments, amenities, restaurants, entertainment, and retail within a single ecosystem.

This structure, he explains, creates a compelling proposition: a strong consumer experience paired with attractive investor returns. From his perspective, it is this experience-led, integrated model that makes Dubai particularly compelling for long-term capital.

Smart City Execution and the Guest Experience

For hospitality operators, Dubai’s smart-city approach is evident from the moment a visitor arrives. Saurabh describes the airport experience as exceptionally seamless. “It takes 15 minutes to come out of the plane and get into a taxi,” he says, linking that efficiency to Dubai’s commitment to digitization, artificial intelligence, and technology.

That digitization continues through transport and into hospitality itself. QR-based payments, digital food ordering, and seamless check-ins are now standard. “This has become reality today even for the hotel industry,” he notes, comparing it to how airlines transformed travel through online check-ins over the past decade.

Beyond convenience, Dubai’s long-term appeal is reinforced by strong healthcare systems, mandatory medical insurance for employees, quality schooling, and family-oriented infrastructure. “It’s not a transit destination anymore,” Saurabh says. “It’s a place where people would like to live for more than a decade.”

Robots, AI, and the Limits of Automation

On the role of advanced technology, Saurabh is clear: “Technology and artificial intelligence - it is not the future, it is the present.” He recounts encountering robots in clinics that interact with visitors, replacing traditional ticketing systems, and sees similar applications as possible within hospitality.

Yet, he draws a clear boundary. “Can a robot replace the warmth, the human touch, what we call Tajness? I highly doubt it.” For him, technology should remain an enabler in the background, while warmth, personalization, and service define the guest experience.

At Taj Exotica, for example, guests can order poolside via QR code, with kitchen tickets printing instantly, removing friction, while staff still deliver service “in style.” The goal, he says, is efficiency without sacrificing hospitality’s human core.

Sustainability, Standards, and the Dubai Ecosystem

Saurabh describes sustainability as central to Taj’s philosophy, rooted in giving back to communities and minimizing environmental impact. He references Taj’s internal ESG platform, Paathya, which ensures sustainability goals are actively pursued, not as a box-ticking exercise, but as a conscious commitment.

Dubai’s ecosystem, he says, accelerates this effort. From reducing plastic use and shifting to recyclable materials, to broader community initiatives such as beach cleaning and support for children with special needs, authorities actively support sustainability in practice.

On service quality and safety, he highlights Dubai’s regulatory standards as exceptional, pointing to municipal oversight, hygiene protocols, and mandatory full fire drills enforced by Dubai Civil Defence. In his experience, few global cities match the consistency of these standards.

Why Dubai’s Investment Case Looks Durable

Looking ahead, Saurabh believes Dubai’s hospitality sector will continue to deliver strong returns. Traditionally, hospitality generates returns of around 10%, he explains, while Taj’s internal Accelerate 2030 initiative aims to push returns closer to 20% on capital employed.

Dubai’s demand dynamics support this ambition. “People want to visit Dubai. They want to spend in Dubai,” he says, describing the city as highly experiential and “very Instagrammable.”

On talent, he points to the rapid expansion of globally renowned university campuses, creating a local talent pipeline. Combined with a tax environment that still excludes income tax, Dubai continues to attract high-quality leadership and major global organizations that have chosen the city as their base.

As Dubai’s evolution continues, Saurabh’s view is clear: smart infrastructure, national ambition, and world-class experiences are not separate pursuits - they reinforce one another. And hospitality, in that equation, becomes not just a sector, but a strategic engine shaping how the city is lived in, visited, and invested in.

The insights in this article were drawn from a recent video interview with Mr. Saurabh Tiwari, Area Director – Middle East and CIS at Taj Hotels where he shared his perspectives on Dubai’s experience-led growth and the role of hospitality in supporting tourism, liveability, and long-term investor confidence. Watch the full discussion here: https://brandstories.livemint.com/dubai-department-of-economy-and-tourism/#videos

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

