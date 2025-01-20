Singularity exceeds target for second PE fund, exercises greenshoe option
  • Singularity exceeds target for second PE fund, exercises greenshoe option

Singularity exceeds target for second PE fund, exercises greenshoe option

By Roshan Abraham

  • 20 Jan 2025
Singularity exceeds target for second PE fund, exercises greenshoe option
Yash Kela, general partner, Singularity AMC

Singularity AMC, an investment firm backed by veteran fund manager Madhusudan Kela, has surpassed the initial target for its second private equity fund and has exercised the greenshoe option as it nears the vehicle’s final close, VCCircle has learnt.  The Mumbai-based asset manager, which is an investor in companies like customer ......

