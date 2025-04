Singularity AMC gears up to start raising third PE fund

Premium Yash Kela, general partner, Singularity AMC

Singularity AMC, an investment firm backed by veteran fund manager Madhusudan Kela, is preparing the ground to start raising its third private equity fund even as it nears the final close of its second vehicle, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told VCCircle. The firm, which has invested in ......