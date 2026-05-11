Sindhuja Microcredit raises $5 mn in pre-Series D round
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Sindhuja Microcredit raises $5 mn in pre-Series D round

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 11 May 2026
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Sindhuja Microcredit raises $5 mn in pre-Series D round
Malkit Singh Didyala (L) and Abhisheka Kumar, co-founders, Sindhuja Microcredit

Noida-headquartered Sindhuja Microcredit has raised $5 million (nearly Rs 48 crore) in a pre-Series D funding round led by existing investors Abler Nordic, GAWA Capital, and Oikocredit.

GAWA Capital invested in the company via Huruma Fund.

The company will utilise these funds to strengthen its capital base, support business expansion, and expand access to responsible credit for underserved communities, it said in a note.

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“The latest funds will drive us to the next phase of growth by further expanding our footprint and strengthening our capability to serve our customers. We are grateful for the continued confidence shown by our investors," Abhisheka Kumar, co-founder and managing director, Sindhuja Microcredit, said.

Founded in 2018, the company has provided micro-loans to over 500,000 self-employed women and micro-entrepreneurs across 12 states in northern, eastern, southern and western India. Sindhuja also provides business loans to traders, shopkeepers and farmers for working capital needs and business expansion.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 35 crore in the financial year ended March 2025, after net profits in the previous three years.

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Assets under management (AUM) rose 40% year-on-year to Rs 1,009 crore as of March 2024, according to the latest disclosures. Its loan book increased to Rs 1,247 crore as of June 30.

The company last raised capital in 2024, when it snagged $14.5 million in a Series C round from GAWA Capital Partners, Oikocredit International, Abler Nordic, and Carpediem Capital Partners Fund. 

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Sindhuja MicrocreditAbler NordicGawa CapitalOikoCredit

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