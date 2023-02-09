Sequoia’s Surge, others invest in SaaS firm Hatica

Haritabh Singh and Naomi Chopra, co-founders of Hatica.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Hatica on Thursday said it has raised seed funding of $3.7 million (Rs 30.56 crore) led by Sequoia Capital India's accelerator programme Surge.

The round also saw participation from existing investor Kae Capital, with Akshay Kothari (Notion), Apurva Dalal (Twitter), Punit Soni (Google) and Pratyus Patnaik (Okta) among others.

Founded by former Uber executives Naomi Chopra and Haritabh Singh in 2020, Hatica offers analytics platform that helps developers to boost their productivity.

The company equips engineering teams with software development analytics, alongside team productivity and workflow insights. It claims to assist over 20,000 engineering developers to scale up their experience and productivity.

“We aim to build Hatica as the daily landing app for every engineering leader to get to the heart of what they can do to help their engineers do their best work,” said Chopra.

The San Francisco and Gurugram-based firm aims to use the fresh funds for geographical expansion and hiring.

Last year, Hatica raised $900,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Kae Capital, with Titan Capital, iSeed Ventures and GBS Bindra (Charmboard) as other investors.

Surge is focused on early-stage startups in India and Southeast Asia. It provides up to $3 million of seed capital along with company-building workshops and mentor-based support to the companies.

In August last year, Surge announced the launch of its seventh cohort comprising 37 founders across 15 early-stage startups operating the SaaS, fintech, agritech and consumer sectors amongst others.

Last month, it participated in the $16 million Series A funding round of the business-to-business (B2B) wholesale platform Apnaklub.

The SaaS sector has emerged as one of the top-funded sectors in 2022. As per the latest report by private equity firm Bain, homegrown, SaaS firms are poised to touch an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of $35 billion by 2027.

