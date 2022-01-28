Kae Capital leads pre-seed funding in SaaS startup Hatica

Hatica Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates the software-as-a-service platform Hatica, has raised $900,000 (around Rs 6 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by Kae Capital, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Investors who participated in this funding round include Titan Capital, iSeed Ventures, and angel investor GBS Bindra (CEO of Charmboard). The company plans to deploy the fresh capital to build its platform further and expand in the US and India.

“As we grasped the reality of remote work, we were able to make our platform more robust, driving productivity and well-being of both in-person and remote working paradigms. Currently, in the beta stage, we are on track to go to market with our platform in Q1 2022," said Chopra.

Founded by former Uber engineers Chopra and Haritabh Singh, Hatica provides a software engineering analytics platform to help boost developer productivity. The founders incubated the idea as part of the Accel Founderstack Program.