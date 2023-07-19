Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Sequoia partner Michael Moritz steps down after four-decade stint

Sequoia partner Michael Moritz steps down after four-decade stint

By Reuters

  • 19 Jul 2023
Sequoia partner Michael Moritz steps down after four-decade stint
Michael Moritz, former partner, Sequoia Capital | Credit: Sequoia Capital website

Sequoia Capital said on Wednesday that Michael Moritz, the Silicon Valley venture capitalist who was an early investor and long-running board member at Google, is leaving the firm after 40 years.

Moritz, a partner in the U.S. venture capital giant's seed and growth teams, will focus on Sequoia Heritage, a $15 billion wealth management fund that he helped launch in 2010, the Financial Times reported, citing a letter to investors. The paper was the first to report the move.

Moritz's move comes a month after the firm announced plans to split its Chinese and Indian/Southeast Asian businesses into two independent firms.

Advertisement

Economic challenges and geopolitical tensions have made fundraising and investment difficult, and eaten into global venture funds' returns.

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Waterfield Advisors aiming for latest fund of funds' first close in a quarter

General

Waterfield Advisors aiming for latest fund of funds' first close in a quarter

PingSafe, six others secure early-stage funding

TMT

PingSafe, six others secure early-stage funding

Reliance spin-off Jio Financial valued at $20 bn, above estimates

Finance

Reliance spin-off Jio Financial valued at $20 bn, above estimates

Premium
Lybrate founders ask for dues from Pristyn Care acquisition, get suspended

TMT

Lybrate founders ask for dues from Pristyn Care acquisition, get suspended

Explainer: All you need to know about Reliance-Jio Financial demerger

Finance

Explainer: All you need to know about Reliance-Jio Financial demerger

Warburg Pincus names Asia real estate chief Perlman as president

Finance

Warburg Pincus names Asia real estate chief Perlman as president

Advertisement