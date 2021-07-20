Sequoia Surge leads seed round in Mesh

San Jose, California-based people management platform Mesh has raised $5 million (Rs 37.4 crore) in a seed funding round led by Sequoia Capital’s Surge.

The round also saw participations from RTP Global, Y Combinator Continuity and Emles Venture Partners, the startup said in a statement.

Angel investors Neeraj Arora (ex-WhatsApp chief business officer), Prasanna Sankar (co-founder of Rippling), as well as Munish Varma, Sumer Juneja and Vikas Agnihotri (Softbank Partners), also joined the round.

Mesh is part of Surge’s fifth cohort of 23 companies and was also a part of Y Combinator’s summer cohort last year.

The latest funding will be used to increase Mesh’s headcount across its engineering and sales teams ahead of further product development and market expansion, the company said.

The startup was founded in May 2020 by Gaurav Chaubey, Rahul Singh and Saurabh Nangia. While Chaubey has over 10 years’ experience in human capital advisory, Singh and Nangia have previously founded two other SaaS ventures. Their earlier venture TargetingMantra, was a personalisation and marketing automation platform which got acquired by Snapdeal.

Operated by People Mesh Inc. in the US and People Mesh Pvt Ltd in India, Mesh is an internal social network for companies. It helps employees collaborate with their employer in managing goals, receiving timely feedback, and advancing their career.

“The future of work is flexible, distributed and agile, yet many companies have retained traditional methods of managing employee performance and engagement. Mesh was built to ensure that companies today are equipped to manage a new-age workforce with agility,” Chaubey said.

Mesh’s clients include Cred, ShareChat, Gradeup, Pipefy, CleverTap and Grant Thornton among others.

Sequoia Surge has been writing cheques for the startups from its fifth cohort. Earlier this month, it backed logistics and supply chain management integrator Locad along with rewards-based payment network TWID (That’s What I Do).