Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Sequoia, Ribbit infuse more capital into neo-bank set up by former Google Pay execs
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Venture firms Sequoia Capital India and Ribbit Capital have infused fresh money into a neo-bank they seeded last year with others.  Sequoia...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...