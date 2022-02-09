Sequoia India’s Amit Jain resigns to roll out his own venture

Sequoia India’s Managing Director Amit Jain has stepped down from his position to launch his own startup, the venture firm confirmed in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

The firm further said that going forward Jain will be an entrepreneur-in-residence, working on his venture. Besides, he will have all the access to Sequoia’s partners, operators and networks, before leaving the firm.

“Amit joined us from Uber in 2019 and brought a world-class operator's perspective to our investing teams. He has been an amazing contributor to so many startups, having led or co-led growth rounds and served on the board of scaled companies,” Sequoia India said.

Jain who is an IIT Delhi and Stanford alumni, was the head of Asia Pacific at Uber before joining Sequoia.

He was also the president of Rent.com, a Los Angeles-based housing classified site, and worked at TPG Capital and McKinsey & Company, according to his Linkedin profile Jain's resignation comes amid Sequoia India’s plan to build a $2.8 billion fund for its India and Southeast Asia startup investments expansion, as per a Moneycontrol report.