Sequoia-backed Rattle snags $26 mn from Insight Partners, GV, others

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Rattle Software Inc said it has raised $26 million (around Rs 196.7 crore) in a Series A round led by US-based Insight Partners.

The fundraise also saw participation from GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, and existing investors Sequoia Capital India and Lightspeed India Partners.

The company will use the fresh capital to hire talent in go-to-market teams and expand the platform.

In August last year, Rattle raised seed capital of $2.8 million led by Lightspeed and Sequoia Capital India. So far, the company has raised $28.8 million.

Founded in 2020 by Sahil Aggarwal, Apoorva Verma and Milan Singh, Rattle is a revenue orchestration platform that services all customer-facing departments in an organization.

Rattle has about 20 employees and is looking to raise the headcount to 100 in the next year. It counts Miro, ClickUp, Rippling, Front and Clearbit, among others as its customers.

Rattle claims to be developing an infrastructure that will allow systems and people to communicate via Slack or Microsoft Teams. Salesforce, Google Suite, Outreach, Gainsight, Zendesk, Jira, Marketo, Hubspot, and Salesloft are all currently supported by its no-code platform.

“We are in the early stages of a generational shift in how work gets done in the modern enterprise and are very excited to build this new stack from the ground up,” said Sahil Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Rattle.

“How we work is rapidly changing, but the often-used enterprise applications like sales, marketing, and customer success systems haven’t evolved. Most enterprise apps were designed for humans entering data versus supporting collaborative work,” said Ganesh Bell, Managing Director at Insight Partners.

Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. As of February 24, 2022, Insight Partners has over $90 billion in assets under management. It has invested in over 600 companies worldwide.