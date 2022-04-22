Sequoia-backed CleverTap ropes in Freshworks exec as COO

WizRocket Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates customer retention platform CleverTap, has appointed Anand Venkatraman as its chief operating officer (COO).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am excited to join CleverTap as they emerge as the retention category market leader, in not just India and South-East Asia but also markets like North America, Latin America, Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Europe,” said Venkatraman.

Prior to this, he worked at Freshworks for four years as the global vice president, senior vice president and general manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Venkatraman worked at leadership positions in companies across Salesforce, Microsoft, IBM and Wipro, among others.

He has a bachelor's degree in engineering from Nagpur University and an MBA degree from Pondicherry University.

"His appointment underlines our ambitious growth plans to be the game changer for user retention. He has a successful track record in taking businesses global, building highly engaged teams, and establishing creative approaches for customer success.

Anand will strengthen the CleverTap management team to help scale the company to the next level by bringing in excellence in execution,” said Sidharth Malik, CEO at CleverTap Inc.

CleverTap, which was founded by Sunil Thomas, Anand Jain and Suresh Kondamudi in 2013, is the integrated retention cloud that empowers digital consumer brands to increase customer retention and lifetime value.

It drives context and individualization with the help of a unified and deep data layer, artificial intelligence or machine learning powered insights and automation.

In 2019, CleverTap raised $35 million (approximately Rs 250.28 crore) in a Series C round led by existing investors Tiger Global Management and Sequoia Capital.

It raised an undisclosed sum from Japan-based diversified consumer and business services provider Recruit Holdings Co in 2018.

In 2015, CleverTap raised $8 million from Sequoia Capital India and existing investor Accel Partners.