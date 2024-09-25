Searchlight: Jell Pharma's revenue breaks out of a range, but is it sustainable?

Premium Credit: Pexels

Mumbai-based health and beauty products manufacturer Jell Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. has returned to double-digit revenue growth for the year ending March 2024 after a previous slowdown, but sustaining growth remains a concern, VCCircle has learnt. The company, which produces talcum powder, lip balm, skin cream, and additional products such as gel candles ......