Searchlight: Jell Pharma's revenue breaks out of a range, but is it sustainable?
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Searchlight: Jell Pharma's revenue breaks out of a range, but is it sustainable?

Searchlight: Jell Pharma's revenue breaks out of a range, but is it sustainable?

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 25 Sep 2024
Premium
Searchlight: Jell Pharma's revenue breaks out of a range, but is it sustainable?
Credit: Pexels

Mumbai-based health and beauty products manufacturer Jell Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. has returned to double-digit revenue growth for the year ending March 2024 after a previous slowdown, but sustaining growth remains a concern, VCCircle has learnt. The company, which produces talcum powder, lip balm, skin cream, and additional products such as gel candles ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Searchlight: Jell Pharma's revenue breaks out of a range, but is it sustainable?

Consumer

Searchlight: Jell Pharma's revenue breaks out of a range, but is it sustainable?

Premium
How hair care player Beauty Garage plans to grow after latest acquisition

Consumer

How hair care player Beauty Garage plans to grow after latest acquisition

Pro
Oman India PE Fund scripting nearly 3x returns via a swift exit move

Consumer

Oman India PE Fund scripting nearly 3x returns via a swift exit move

Premium
Why diaper maker Uniclan was valued at half its revenue in strategic buyout

Consumer

Why diaper maker Uniclan was valued at half its revenue in strategic buyout

Premium
Inside peek at Optimistic Capital's freshly brewing strategy

Consumer

Inside peek at Optimistic Capital's freshly brewing strategy

Premium
Beauty and wellness player VLCC to add foreign investor at higher valuation

Consumer

Beauty and wellness player VLCC to add foreign investor at higher valuation

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW