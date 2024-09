Saudi multi-asset investor Artal Capital strikes second bet from maiden PE fund

Premium Rayan Alrasheed, CEO, Artal Capital

Artal Capital, a Riyadh-based multi-asset investment firm that manages assets worth over $600 million, has struck a second bet from its yet-to-be-closed $133 million target fund growth-focused private equity investment vehicle. Jada Fund-of-Funds-backed Artal, which was earlier known as Value Partners Company and is an independent investment management firm licensed by ......